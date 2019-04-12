BJP moves EC for action against Rahul for making 'baseless' allegations against Modi

The BJP Friday moved the seeking action against for his "abusive" and "completely untrue" comments against Narendra Modi, accusing the of attributing words to the in the Rafale case that it never said.

Senior BJP leader and also expressed her party's "disappointment" with the poll watchdog, saying it has looked the other way despite their repeated pleas to it against Gandhi for his "baseless" allegations against Modi.

A BJP delegation, including Sitharaman, and its Anil Baluni, submitted to the a memorandum in which the saffron party also accused the Trinamool of poll rigging in during the first phase polling of the on Thursday.

Pointing to Gandhi's remarks Wednesday that the apex court has acknowledged that Modi is a "thief" and that he gave Rs 30,000 crore to industrialist Anil Ambani, Naqvi said such "lies" and "baseless allegations" are not only violative of the Model Code of Conduct but also fall under "corrupt practices", as described in the Representation of People Act.

The court had never said such a thing, he said.

" is using abusive and such strong statements which are totally untrue, calling repeatedly the a 'chor' (thief) and also putting words in the mouth of Supreme Court," Sitharaman told reporters.

Gandhi has been making such allegations without any evidence, she said, adding that the BJP has approached the three times so far against the Congress

The BJP felt "let down" that the has not taken cognizance of its complaints against him, she said.

Taking a dig at Gandhi, Naqvi said the "brand new president" of an old party like the Congress has crossed all boundaries with his utterances.

The apex court had on Wednesday allowed leaked documents to be relied upon by petitioners seeking review of its Rafale judgement and dismissed the government's preliminary objections claiming "privilege" over them.

Gandhi had then claimed that the court has accepted that Modi was a thief.

