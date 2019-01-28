BJP MP aims 'joker' barb at Rahul over 'trump card' Priyanka

A senior BJP Monday took a at with a card game reference by asking whether the latter was a "joker" if his sister was the opposition party's "trump card".

Saroj Pandey, BJP in charge for and Rajya Sabha MP, justified her card game wordplay by citing the statement of senior who had termed Priyanka Gandhi's appointment as the party's general secretary for eastern as a "trump card" move.

" party ke neta ne kaha, ne is baat ko kaha, ki hum turup ka ikka chalate hai... To joker se ab tak khelte the iskaa matlab tay hain (Congress says they are now playing with a trump card. So it surely means so far they were playing with a joker)," Pandey said.

She was addressing the convention of BJP in Jalna.

"I cannot play cards, but you can understand (the difference between) trump card and joker," she further said.

Clarifying her remark, Pandey said, "It is not that we are calling him (Rahul Gandhi) joker, but their own leaders have certified that tag on him. We are getting criticised for calling him pappu."



"Had the party (Congress) played its trump card earlier, this joker would not have wasted so much time of the country," Pandey said.

