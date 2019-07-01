BJP MP attacks Cong, TMC over Bangladeshi infiltrators

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey triggered a row in the Lok Sabha Monday as he attacked opposition parties over the issue of alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators and dubbed them as heirs to Pakistan's founder M A Jinnah.

Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) members were seen protesting as he targeted the two parties.

Dubey alleged that the "terror" of Bangladeshi infiltrators has been increasing in the country due to parties like the TMC and claimed that the Congress played a role in Jinnah's two-nation theory which was aimed at "merging" North East, Assam, Bengal and Kashmir with Pakistan.

Amid the opposition's protests, he claimed that even the Rajasthan government has admitted that Pehlu Khan, who was lynched over allegations of cow smuggling, and Sohrabuddin, who was killed in an encounter, were cow smugglers.

"These people are also sheltering and encouraging Bangladeshi infiltrators. These (parties) heirs to Jinnah whom they support," he said, demanding that the National Register of Citizens exercise, currently underway in Assam, should be carried out across the country.

The Congress and TMC leaders supporting them (infiltrators) should be sent to jail, he said, alleging that demography in West Bengal and Jharkhand has changed due to the presence of illegal immigrants.

