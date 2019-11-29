Privilege motion against Rahul demanded for calling Pragya a 'terrorist'

-
-
A BJP member in Lok Sabha on Friday demanded a privilege motion against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his purported remarks describing Pragya Thakur as a terrorist.
When Congress members were seeking an unconditional apology from Thakur, Nishikant Dubey urged the Speaker to allow a privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly dubbing a sitting MP as a terrorist.
Dubey said the Speaker is the custodian of the law and should ensure the dignity of members of the House.
Earlier speaking during Zero Hour amid sloganeering by Congress members against the controversial comments on Nathuram Godse by its MP Pragya.
Citing an editorial in Saamna, the mouth piece of Shiv Sena, Dubey claimed the Maharashtra-based party, which has recently formed a coalition government with the Congress in the state, had hailed Godse as a patriot.
This shows double standards of the Congress, he said.
