JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Month after results, Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as Maharashtra CM
Business Standard

Privilege motion against Rahul demanded for calling Pragya a 'terrorist'

Nishikant Dubey urged the Speaker to allow a privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly dubbing a sitting MP as a terrorist

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Pragya Thakur
Pragya Singh Thakur is an accused in Malegaon Bomb blasts

A BJP member in Lok Sabha on Friday demanded a privilege motion against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his purported remarks describing Pragya Thakur as a terrorist.

When Congress members were seeking an unconditional apology from Thakur, Nishikant Dubey urged the Speaker to allow a privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly dubbing a sitting MP as a terrorist.

Dubey said the Speaker is the custodian of the law and should ensure the dignity of members of the House.

Earlier speaking during Zero Hour amid sloganeering by Congress members against the controversial comments on Nathuram Godse by its MP Pragya.

Citing an editorial in Saamna, the mouth piece of Shiv Sena, Dubey claimed the Maharashtra-based party, which has recently formed a coalition government with the Congress in the state, had hailed Godse as a patriot.

This shows double standards of the Congress, he said.
First Published: Fri, November 29 2019. 14:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU