BJP not taking care of allies; Apna Dal free to make own decisions for polls: Anupriya Patel

leader and Union minister has said some differences have cropped up with ally BJP and her party was now "free make its own decision" for the polls.

The Apna Dal, a crucial ally of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, had won two seats -- Mirzapur and Pratapgarh -- in the 2014 elections.

"Some differences cropped up between the and the BJP. We had given them time till February 20 to resolve the issues, but there is no answer from the BJP. It appears they are not interested in taking care of their allies," Patel said told reporters on Thursday.

"Now, the is free to make its own decision. A party meeting has been called to chalk out our future course of action," she said.

