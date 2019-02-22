India's Mushtaque Ahmad elected as Vice-President of AHF

India's and were on Friday elected as the and Committee member of the (AHF) for a four-year term in Gifu,

Mushtaque Ahmad is currently serving as the of Hockey India, while Ali is the of the national federation.

Besides Ali, Mushtaque Ahmad too have now become a member of the board.

The Board manages the affairs of the continental federation, implements the decisions of the Congress, supervises over the AHF and professional staff, as well as appoints the AHF Committees.

On its part, Hockey congratulated both the individuals for their appointments to AHF.

"It is with immense joy that I wish President, Hockey India, and Vice-President, Hockey India, Asima Ali, on being elected as members of the through their respective new positions," Hockey said in a statement.

"Both Ahmad and Ali have worked tirelessly in Hockey India's endeavour to promote the sport across the country, and transform it into one of the most professionally managed federations in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)