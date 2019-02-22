India's Mushtaque Ahmad elected as Vice-President of AHF

India's Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad and Asima Ali were on Friday elected as the Vice-President and Executive Committee member of the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) for a four-year term in Gifu, Japan.
Mushtaque Ahmad is currently serving as the President of Hockey India, while Ali is the Vice-President of the national federation.
Besides Ali, Mushtaque Ahmad too have now become a member of the AHF executive board.
The AHF Executive Board manages the affairs of the continental federation, implements the decisions of the AHF Congress, supervises over the AHF CEO and professional staff, as well as appoints the AHF Committees.
On its part, Hockey India congratulated both the individuals for their appointments to AHF.
"It is with immense joy that I wish President, Hockey India, Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad and Vice-President, Hockey India, Asima Ali, on being elected as members of the AHF Executive Board through their respective new positions," Hockey India Secretary General Rajinder Singh said in a statement.
"Both Ahmad and Ali have worked tirelessly in Hockey India's endeavour to promote the sport across the country, and transform it into one of the most professionally managed federations in India.
