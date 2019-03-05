BJP opposes laying of hospital foundation by Scindia, police

Police lobbed teargas shells and cane-charged BJP workers after they clashed with men to oppose the foundation laying ceremony of a 1,000-bed hospital in medical college campus by former Union Jyotiraditya Scindia, an said.

was scheduled to lay the foundation of the hospital, but BJP workers led by Anoop Mishra, reached the venue before his arrival. They opposed the event saying the foundation was laid in 2009 by the then Chief

MLA Munnalal Goyal and his supporters also reached the spot at the same time. But they were prevented by the BJP men, which resulted in a clash between them, a police said.

"Police fired teargas shells and cane-charged the protesting BJP workers. But the situation is under control," Bharat Yadav said.

"The BJP workers were arrested and kept in a temporary confinement," Gwalior SP, Navneet Bhasin said.

Later, laid the foundation stone for the 1,000-bed hospital to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 350 crore.

Speaking on the BJP's protest, said two BJP chief ministers- Babulal Gaur and Chouhan - had laid the foundation stone in 2005 and 2009 respectively just to get their names carved on the cornerstone.

Only 200-bed hospital can be constructed on the land that was allotted by them for the purpose.

"On January 25 this year, only the newly-formed government allotted nine hectares of land for the construction of the 1,000-bed hospital. The officials were given the target to complete the work in 30 months," Scindia said.

After the construction of this hospital, people of 20 districts will be benefited, he said.

State Medical Education Dr also spoke on the occasion.

A proposal will be tabled in the state cabinet to name the hospital after late Congress Madhavrao Scindia, she said.

