Indian men tame Sweden; women hold Georgia

The Indian men scored an expected yet crushing 3.5-0.5 victory over last-minute entrants while the women got off to a flier by holding higher-ranked in the first round of World Teams Championships, here Tuesday.

Grandmaster B Adhiban delivered the goods on the top board for the men with a finely-crafted game with white pieces, laying the foundation of a huge win.

The others did not disappoint as Surya Shekhar Ganguly cruised home against while S P Sethuraman defeated Linue Johansson. On the second board conceded a half point to

Only defending champion Chinese men were able to match the Indians as they overpowered 3.5-0.5.

The young Iranian team won many hearts as they lost narrowly to by a 1.5-2.5 margin.

The English men won convincingly over local hopefuls with some fine display on the top boards yielding them a minimal 2.5-1.5 victory. In the other match of the day, defeated by a 3-1 margin.

As things stand, India, China, Russia, USA and England share the lead with two match points apiece while the remaining five contestants are yet to open their account.

In the women's section it turned out to be a good start by the Indian eves as they were able to match the Georgian ladies 2-2, thanks to some spirited display by Soumya Swaminathan on the second board.

Soumya came good against Meri Arabidze to restore parity for the team while Rout suffered a defeat at the hands of On the top board Eesha Karavade held her front against while on the fourth Bhakti Kulkarni kept her cool to a safe passage against

scored an easy 4-0 victory over last seeds in this section and the top seed Russian women beat 3-1 to open their account on a positive note. The surprise of the day was Ukraine's draw with while the Chinese girls had it easy defeating by a 3.5-0.5 margin.

Results round 1 open: beat 3.5-0.5 (B Adhiban beat Nils Grandelius; drew with K Sasikiran; Surya Shekhar Ganguly beat Axel Smith; Linus Johansson lost to S P Sethuraman); beat 3.5-0.5; lost to 1.5-2.5; England beat 2.5-1.5; lost to USA 1-3.

Women: drew with 2-2 (Eesha Karavade drew with Bela Khotenashvili; Meri Arabidze lost to Soumya Swaminathan; Rout lost to Nino Batsiashvili; drew with Bhakti Kulkarni); beat 3-1; Egypt lost to 0-4; beat 3.5-0.5; drew with USA 2-2.

