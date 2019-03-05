IAF air strike a befitting reply to Pulwama terror attack:

Tuesday said the air strike by the IAF on the training camp of in Pakistan's was in response to the Pulwama terror attack.

"This for the first time the Centre has responded to terror strikes by giving a befitting reply which was possible due to the will power and vision of Narendra Modi," he told reporters here.

The of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation claimed that Narendra Modi would return to power and form the government for the second time.

"Modi is guiding all developmental activities in the country in one hand and also giving stern and prompt reply to terrorism on the other hand. He is also very serious about development of North eastern region," Goel said.

The who is on a two-day visit to reviewed many Central projects, especially those relating to road connectivity.

Goel said 141 out of 161 road construction projects sanctioned by the Centre are already complete and 13 others are under progress.

He said that 40 per cent work for Indo-Bangla Maitri (friendship) bridge over in district is complete.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)