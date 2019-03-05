IAF air strike a befitting reply to Pulwama terror attack:

-
Union Minister Vijay Goel Tuesday said the air strike by the IAF on the training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan's Balakot was in response to the Pulwama terror attack.
"This for the first time the Centre has responded to terror strikes by giving a befitting reply which was possible due to the will power and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he told reporters here.
The Union Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would return to power and form the government for the second time.
"Modi is guiding all developmental activities in the country in one hand and also giving stern and prompt reply to terrorism on the other hand. He is also very serious about development of North eastern region," Goel said.
The Union minister who is on a two-day visit to Tripura reviewed many Central projects, especially those relating to road connectivity.
Goel said 141 out of 161 road construction projects sanctioned by the Centre are already complete and 13 others are under progress.
He said that 40 per cent work for Indo-Bangla Maitri (friendship) bridge over river Feni in South Tripura district is complete.
