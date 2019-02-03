'BJP planning constitutional coup?' TMC After CBI's knock at Kolkata Police chief's home

Amid the unprecedented showdown between the and the Kolkata Police, the ruling Sunday wondered whether the BJP was attempting a constitutional coup in the state.

A team of officers was stopped from entering the residence of Rajeev Kumar, when they had gone to question him in connection with chit fund scam cases, officials said.

"BJP planning a constitutional coup? 40 officials surround Commissioner's home. Destruction of institutions goes on unabated. Our demand in #Parliament on Mon. Modi has to go. We are reaching out and sharing this with all Oppn parties who want to #SaveDemocracy," TMC tweeted.

Throwing her weight behind the city police chief, West Bengal Minister rushed to his Loudon Street residence in central Kolkata.

Reacting to the face-off, BJP said the CBI is a noted organisation and any efforts to stop its activity should be condemned.

Some CBI officers were forcefully taken to a police station from outside police commissioner's residence.

