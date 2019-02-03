Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation introduces 'public refrigerators' to feed poor

The Greater Municipal Corporation (GHMC)



in partnership with an NGO has introduced "public refrigerators" in the city where leftover from weddings and other functions would be stored for the poor.

Anyone who has and wishes to donate can leave in the refrigerators so that the needy can have it, GHMC officials said.

This will reduce and feed hungry, they said, adding three centres with the refrigerators were launched last week.

The civic body is planning to set up 10 more such centres across the city soon.

The GHMC in 2014 launched a project offering meals for the poor at Rs 5 and around 45,000 people are being daily facilitated food through 150 centres in the city, the corporation officials said.

