Bangladesh's Taskin ruled out of New Zealand tour

Bangladesh's tour of this month suffered a blow Sunday after pace bowler Ahmed was ruled out of the series with an ankle by the team doctor.

Ahmed was recalled into the side's one-day international and Test squads after an impressive show for the Sylhet Sixers in the League Twenty20 tournament.

He was the competition's leading wicket-taker with 22 scalps until an against Chittagong Vikings on Friday.

" tore a ligament in his left ankle. He will be in complete rest for three weeks and then we will review his situation," Board told AFP.

"He is definitely ruled out of the tournament as this kind of usually takes a long time to heal," he added.

Chief selector Minhajul Abedin said a replacement for Ahmed had not yet been decided.

will play three ODIs and three Test matches in between February 13 and March 20.

Bangladesh failed to win any matches during their last New Zealand tour in 2017-18.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)