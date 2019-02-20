BJP politicising Pulwama terror attack, alleges CPI(M)

The CPI(M) Wednesday accused the BJP-led NDA government of politicising the terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed and cited the Amit Shah's remarks in this context.

Addressing a press conference here, CPI (M) general secretary said the killing of CRPF jawans was a "very brazen anti-national terrorist attack" which has to be condemned.

The entire opposition in a unified fashion had condemned the terror attack.

It had also extended all support to the government to take all necessary measures to protect the interests of the country besides the security of the people and the armed forces battling against terrorism and hostile forces,he said.

But, the (Amit Shah) has said "the sacrifice of our jawans will not go in vain and we will teach them, the anti-national forces a lesson, because this is not a government, but a BJP government," Yechury said.

"This sort of politicisation by the ruling party.. it only begs the question, that BJP being the ruling party for the last five years so why did this happen? Why they are politicising this and it is very unfortunate," he said.

The CPI(M) appeals to the people to see through this "game" and maintain calm because this was a work of anti-national elements, Yechury said.

"This is not the work of a section of people belonging to one particular state or by people belonging to one particular religious faith," he said.

At a public rally organised by the BJP's youth wing BJYM at Lakhimpur in on Sunday, Shah had said the sacrifices of the 40 CRPF personnel in would not go in vain as there is a BJP government at the Centre now and it, unlike the erstwhile dispensation, would not "compromise" on any security issue.

Yechury also flayed for allegedly skipping an all-party meeting called by the NDA government following the terror attack.

"He (Modi) was absent from the all-party meeting and at that time campaigning elsewhere," Yechury said.

The attacks on Kashmiri students that are being reported from various educational centres were of grave concern and it must be put an end to immediately, he said.

"Let us not fall into the trap of the terrorists who want to pit one section of people against another section and divide our country in terms of people fighting each other inside India," he advised.

On the proposed 'Mahagatbandhan' (grand alliance of opposition parties) ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Yechury said this sort of talk before elections was always "premature."



"Because many of the parties which are talking of such a 'Mahagatbandhan' beyond their state, they do not have any influence.

DMK outside of Tamil Nadu, TMC outside of West Bengal, TDP outside of have not much significant influence.

So this sort of a coming together will mean little and it all depends on the actual results that will emerge in the elections and that is when the formations will be made post-elections," Yechury added.

