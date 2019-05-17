Court sentences man to life imprisonment for kidnap, murder of girl

A court in district Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for kidnapping and murdering a girl.

also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict Ganesh Moharana, said.

The court pronounced its judgement after examining 38 witnesses, he said, adding both the victim and convict belong to same village.

Five years ago, Moharana had kidnapped the 16-year old girl from Golanathara village. Police found her body the next day.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)