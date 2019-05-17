Russia to pay 2.7 mln in Greenpeace ship settlement

The and on Friday settled a long-running dispute over the seizure of Greenpeace's Sunrise ship during an in 2013, with expected to pay 2.7 million euros (USD 3 million) in compensation.

The settlement, reached after the Dutch dragged to various courts following the incident, was reached after talks between Dutch and Russian counterpart

"The Russian Federation and the Kingdom of the .. have come to a full and final settlement of any and all mutual claims" arising from the incident, the said in a joint statement with

Russian commandos seized the Dutch-flagged ship in September 2013 and detained 30 activists and journalists on board after a protest at an owned by Russian

The then started several arbitration procedures and in 2017 the Hague-based ordered to pay 5.4 million euros (USD 6,03 million) in damages.

The Friday did not put a figure on the final compensation, but told AFP: "The figure (2.7 million) is correct."



"Russia is paying the Netherlands, (but) we don't know exactly how it will be transferred" to Greenpeace, Karst added.

"We are very happy with the result," he said.

Moscow's angry response to the 2013 protest, during which two activists tried to scale the giant offshore platform, sparked an international outcry.

Environmentalists warned the structure posed a threat to the pristine ecology.

The activists -- who became known as the " 30" -- were initially accused of piracy, a charge later changed to hooliganism.

They were detained for two months before being bailed and then benefitting from a Kremlin-backed amnesty.

Russia handed the ship back in 2014, but Greenpeace said it had suffered considerable damage after being impounded for nine months in the northwestern

Friday's agreement however was an "example of an amicable settlement of disputes", the joint Russo-Dutch statement said, adding that it was achieved on a "number of understandings".

This included the "recognition of the rights relating to peaceful protest which shall be exercised at sea with generally accepted international regulations, procedures and practices."



However, "while a coastal state should tolerate some level of nuisance from protest actions at sea, it has the right to take measures to prevent and respond to, including where necessary to prosecute" any action that broke international laws, put lives at risk or interrupted essential operations, the statement said.

