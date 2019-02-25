BJP's Kerala leader to withdraw plea challenging poll result

The BJP's unit general secretary K has decided to withdraw his appeal in the challenging the 2016 election result of the Manjeshwaram assembly constituency, his said Monday.

According to the lawyer, Krishnadas, a political decision in this regard has been taken.

The withdrawal will be moved in the Court when it considers the matter, he said.

The move will set the stage for the bypoll in Manjeswaram constituency.

UDF MLA P B Abdul Razak, who had defeated by a slender margin of 89 votes, died in October last year.

Soon after the Assembly election, had approached the court challenging the victory of Razak, an IUML nominee, alleging that even those dead or those living abroad had cast their votes against him.

After the MLA's death, the court had sought the BJP leaders view in going ahead with the complaint.

