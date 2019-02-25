Lion found dead in farmland in Junagadh district

A lion was found dead in a farmland in district of Monday, with initial observation indicating infighting as the cause, a forest department official said.

The carcass of the big cat, aged 4-5 years, was found in the agricultural land of a farmer, Kalu Rathod, said Chief of Forests, Wildlife Circle, Junagadh, D T Vasavada.

The farmland is located under Jasadhar range of Gir East division of forest in district, he said.

The farm owner informed the forest department after which officials rushed to the spot, Vasavada said.

"As per primary observation by staff, the reason of death seems to be infighting," he said.

Over 200 lions have died in the region in in the last two years, the government told the legislative assembly Friday last week.

To a query by MLA Bhagabhai Barad, Forest Minister Ganpat Vasava, in a written reply, said 110 lions and 94 cubs had died in 2017 and 2018.

The government said only 27 deaths were reported to be due to unnatural causes.

As per the 2015 census, there were 523 lions in and around the Gir sanctuary, the last abode of Asiatic lions.

