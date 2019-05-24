BJP-AJSU alliance wins 11 out of 14 seats in Jharkhand

The BJP-AJSU alliance in won 11 of the 14 seats in the state, while the opposition JMM and the secured one seat each, with the result of the (ST) constituency yet to be announced.

Former and BJP candidate is leading his nearest rival, candidate Kalicharan Munda, by a narrow 1,445 votes from the seat, EC sources said.

While the BJP won 10 seats, its ally won the lone Giridih seat, where its candidate and Water Resources beat JMM's Jagarnath Mahato by 2,48,347 votes.

The BJP and fought the elections in alliance for the first time.

JMM sitting beat BJP's Hemlal Murmu by 99,195 votes to retain the Rajmahal (ST) seat, officials said.

nominee and wife of former Madhu Koda, defeated sitting BJP candidate by 72,155 votes in the Singhbhum (ST) seat.

In Ranchi, BJP's defeated former and Congress candidate by 2,83,026 votes.

In the Godda seat, sitting BJP defeated (Prajatantrik) candidate by 1,84,227 votes.

Sitting BJP defeated JMM's Champai Soren in the Jamshedpur seat by 3,02,090 votes.

and BJP candidate won by a massive margin of 4,78,209 votes to retain the Hazaribagh seat, defeating Congress'

JMM lost the Dumka (ST) seat to BJP's by 47,590 votes. The former minister had won the seat eight times.

In the Palamau (SC) parliamentary constituency, BJP's sitting MP and former chief beat his nearest rival, candidate Ghuran Ram, by a massive margin of 4,75,284 votes.

BJP's defeated former and Jharkhand (Prajatantrik) candidate by 4,55,600 votes in the Koderma Lok Sabha seat.

Annapurna Devi, a former minister in the in the state and ex- president, had joined the BJP weeks before the Lok Sabha elections.

Sitting trounced Congress candidate by 3,77,871 votes to retain the Chatra seat.

and BJP candidate defeated his Congress rival by 10,363 votes to retain the Lohardaga (ST) seat.

In the seat, Congress' Kirti Azad lost to sitting by 4,86,194 votes.

Azad was a from Darbhanga in neighbouring in 2014 before joining the Congress and getting a ticket from as per the pre-poll seat sharing pact among the Mahagathbandhan allies -- Congress, JMM, and Jharkhand (Prajatantrik).

The BJP had won 12 of the 14 seats and the JMM won two in 2014.

