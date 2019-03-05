JUST IN
Armed forces belong to India, not any party: TMC

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Accusing the BJP of trying to co-opt the armed forces, the Trinamool Congress on Tuesday said the forces belonged to India and not any party.

In a tweet, the party's national spokesperson Derek O'Brien said the BJP's tenure at the Centre was over.

"The #BJP shamelessly trying to replace the Ashok Stambh on the Armed Forces' uniform, with their party logo. India will not allow this to happen. The Armed Forces are India's pride. We are always FOR the Armed Forces and with them. We are AGAINST this government whose expiry date is over (sic)," said the TMC's Rajya Sabha parliamentary party leader.

The TMC, over the last few days, has been attacking the ruling party, alleging that it was not opposition parties, but the BJP which was politicising the terror attack in Pulwama.

First Published: Tue, March 05 2019. 18:45 IST

