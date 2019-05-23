BJP's 'historic victory' due to Modi's 'astute' leadership, Shah's 'dynamism': Rajnath

With early trends indicating BJP's return to power, senior leader and Thursday termed it "historic" and credited it to Narendra Modi's "astute" Amit Shah's "dynamism".

In a series of tweets, Singh said the people of have once again given a decisive mandate to the BJP-led NDA and reposed their faith in Modi's leadership and vision of New

"Spoke to @narendramodi and the @AmitShah over the phone and congratulated them for @BJP4India led NDA's stupendous victory in these Lok Sabha Elections.

"This historic victory in the is the outcome of Modiji's visionary leadership, Amit Shahji's dynamism and the hard work of millions of BJP karyakartas on the ground," he said.

The said Modi is now all set to build a New

Riding on a massive Modi wave sweeping through most parts of India, the BJP was set to return to power Thursday as it led in 292 seats while the trailed far behind with 50, according to trends released by the for all 542 seats that went to polls.

Singh, who is contesting from the seat, himself is leading by over 1.5 lakh votes as per available trends.

