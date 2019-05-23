JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Sonam and Dulquer's 'The Zoya Factor' to release in September

BJP's 'historic victory' due to Modi's 'astute' leadership, Shah's 'dynamism': Rajnath
Business Standard

Crude oil futures fall 0.51% on global cues

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Crude oil futures fell 0.51 per cent to Rs 4,254 per barrel Thursday in line with weak trends in overseas markets.

Crude oil for delivery in June contracts was trading lower by Rs 22, or 0.51 per cent, at Rs 4,254 per barrel with a business volume of 16,868 lots on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

Analysts said fall in oil futures is mostly in tune with a weak trend in global market, where it slipped due to a jump in US crude inventories amid a slackening demand, say reports.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate was down 0.88 per cent at USD 60.88, while global benchmark Brent was down 0.97 per cent at USD 70.30 a barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 12:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements