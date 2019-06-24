BJP stages protest outside SP offices across the state

The on Monday demonstrated outside the offices of superintendents of police in various parts of West to protest against the "worsening law and order situation" of the state.

"The is trying to turn into a police state. The police have become trigger happy. They are opening fire at the drop of a hat and killing workers. For chanting Jai Shri Ram, workers are being killed," senior BJP alleged.

Scuffle broke out between BJP activists and police personnel in various districts when the party workers broke cordon and marched towards the SP's offices.

Hundreds of BJP activists in various parts of the state were detained, police said.

Since the saffron party won 18 of the 42 seats in the state, post-poll clashes in several areas and a number of people were killed.

Buoyed by major gains in Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal, the BJP leadership is aiming at more than two-third majority in the assembly elections due in 2021 and also for early polls in the state.

The party's vote share zoomed to 40.25 per cent in the Lok Sabha polls of 2019 from 17 per cent in 2014.

