TMC West Bengal president faces BJP protest

Trinamool Congress West Bengal Monday faced protests by activists during his visit district in north Bengal.

Accusing the TMC of letting loose a reign of terror across the state, workers squatted on the road blocking Bakshi's car, shouted "go back" slogans, and showed him black flags when he went to Sitalkuchi to attend a party meeting.

They also demanded immediate arrest of culprits involved in attack on workers across the district.

Faced with the protest, Bakshi cancelled his programme and returned.

general Partha Chatterjee said the BJP does not want peace and stability in the state.

"Those who show black flags don't have faith in democracy. They want to disturb the peace and stability in the state. We don't support such protests. The police administration should look into the matter," Chatterjee said.

BJP state claimed that people are fed up with the misrule and corruption of the TMC and these protests are only the reflection of that anger.

Sitalkuchi is one of the places in north Bengal that had witnessed post-poll clashes between the TMC and the BJP last month.

