Consistent Williamson rescues New Zealand again with career-best 148

Skipper rescued with a career-best 148, his second consecutive century, steering his side to a competitive 291 for eight against after first-over setbacks in a match, here Saturday.

Williamson, who anchored his side's chase with an unbeaten 106 against in their previous match, yet again excelled under pressure as were off to a disastrous start.

Negating a sluggish track and some testing initial fast spells from the Caribbeans, Williamson batted with aplomb and in the process raised his 13th ODI hundred which came off 154 balls with the help of 14 fours and a six.

Asked to bat, were in for a shock when left-arm pacer (4/56) sent back both the openers -- (0) and (0) in the first over of the match.

Cottrell's swinging yorkers consumed both the batsmen, who were out for golden ducks.

The joy for the Caribbeans did not last long as Williamson and (69 off 95 balls) dug their heels to raise a 160-run partnership, which steadied the Kiwi ship.

Playing with extreme caution, Williamson and Taylor - the two seasoned Kiwi campaigners - built the innings bit by bit.

Mostly playing in the 'V' region, the first signs of aggression came when Williamson cut Oshane Thomas for a four.

Team's fifty came in the 15th over with Taylor smashing a short one from He later straight drove Thomas for a delicate boundary.

Pacing the innings nicely, both the batsmen completed half-centuries in the 24th over, bowled by Kemar Roach.

Chris Gayle's part-time off spin broke the partnership which was threatening to take the match away from the

Taylor looked for some quick runs to accelerate but could not middle one after outstepping. The ball landed in hands of Holder, stationed at mid-off.

Williamson raised his hundred with a boundary off Roach.

Cottrell was brought back into the attack and he first got rid of (12) and then ended the sublime knock of Williamson.

(28) and (16) added some quick runs towards the end.

