Rain water harvesting only solution to hard water problem: UP minister

Rain water harvesting is the only solution to the hard water problem afflicting villages in district, Minister said and sought people's cooperation to solve the problem.

Use of submersible pumps should be minimised and rain water harvesting should be made a people's movement, said the (Independent Charge) for Panchayati Raj and PWD.

At the inauguration of a rain water harvesting project in Junsuti village, Singh administered a pledge to the villagers to make the programme a grand success in letter and spirit.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)