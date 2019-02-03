BJP to go it alone in Telangana, to contest in all 17 LS seats:

The BJP would go it alone in for the upcoming and contest in all the 17 seats in the state, said Sunday.

Asserting that his party is making efforts to cross 400 seats this time, the former and an MP from claimed that has given a corruption-free government and his image and popularity continues to rise.

"The BJP will independently contest in all the 17 seats. The Assembly election was a totally different scenario. This is is and we are confident," Dattatreya, the lone from Telangana, told reporters here.

In the December Assembly polls in Telangana, BJP managed to win only one out of 120 seats.

Dattatreya alleged that opposition leaders are involved in one scam or the other and they are "criticising" Modi only to garner votes of minorities.

Be it Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, or and TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, no can match him, he claimed.

According to Dattatreya, nearly 40 crore people have benefited from various welfare schemes launched by the Modi government, including around 16 crore who had benefited from the MUDRA Yojana alone.

"We are making efforts to cross 400 Lok Sabha seats. We are confident BJP will come to power and Modiji will again become Prime Minister," he said.

Dattatreya said will on February 5 take part in the BJP's cluster meeting of Hyderabad, and parliamentary seats here and is expected to visit the state on February 13 to review the party's poll preparedness.

and several central ministers are also likely to visit in the coming days, he said.

Dattatreya slammed the TRS government in Telangana for not implementing Central schemes including the PMJAY in Telangana.

The will get Rs 3,000 crore towards the 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi', under which Rs 6,000 will be transferred into of farmers holding up to two hectares land, he said and demanded the TRS government to separately implement the Centre's scheme and its 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme.

Under Rythu Bandhu, an agriculture investment support scheme, the is providing farmers Rs 4,000 per acre per season for purchase of inputs like seeds, fertilisers and pesticides, twice a year -- for rabi and kharif seasons.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)