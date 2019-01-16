BJP will retain all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat: Mathur

The BJP Wednesday sounded confident about winning all the 26 seats in in the ensuing general elections, a feat it achieved in 2014.

The party's election in-charge for Gujarat, Om Prakash Mathur, said poll preparations have already started for an encore in the home state of and also

"BJP fights every election as a challenge. No one believed us when we had said that BJP will win all the 26 seats in 2014 polls.

"But, we won all the seats (in Gujarat). This time too, we are fully confident that BJP will win all the 26 Lok Sabha seats," he told reporters here.

" BJP unit had started the preparations for the 2019 polls immediately after winning the 2014 general elections.

"We have already segregated 50,000-odd polling booths into clusters and started reaching out to voters," said the

Besides achievements of the Modi-led government, development works of the BJP administration in will be highlighted during the poll campaign, said Mathur, who visited the state for the first time after being appointed election in -charge last month.

Before leaving, Mathur would hold meetings with key leaders to take stock of ground situation in the party-ruled state.

