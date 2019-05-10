BJP will win all 42 LS seats in West Bengal: Rajnath

The BJP will win all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, riding on a saffron wave sweeping across the state, claimed on Friday.

Singh said this has ruffled Mamata Banerjee and her party, the Trinamool Congress, to the extent that she is not responding to calls of Narendra Modi.

"Didi (Banerjee) is so tense because of the BJP wave that she doesn't even pick up the calls made by the prime minister," the told a rally in Kanthi in district.

"The whole country can sense that this wave is spreading across Bengal, and the party will unfurl the victory flag in every seat in the state," he asserted.

Kanthi will go to polls on May 12 in the sixth and penultimate phase of the elections.

Speaking at a recent election rally, Amit Shah had said the party will win "more than 23 seats" in

Singh also alleged that Banerjee failed to keep the promises she had made before becoming the

"She had promised to look after the security of 'Ma, Maati Manush' (mother, land and the people). But, I can see that none of the three is secure here," he said.

