Princes William and Harry back UK mental health text support

Princes William and Harry and their wives, and Meghan, are joining forces to back a service to help people experiencing problems.

Their will provide a 3 million-pound (USD 3.9 million) grant to back the initiative called Shout.

The service is designed to help people with a wide range of problems including suicidal thoughts, relationship issues and bullying.

William said Friday the service "is free to use, anonymous, and operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week" and that the text conversations are handled by volunteers who have received and are monitored by a clinical team.

William says 60,000 people have already received help from the service. Both couples have lobbied for better treatment of issues.

