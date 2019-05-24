BJP wins 62 seats in UP, SP-BSP alliance gets 15

Proving all arithmetic of the SP-BSP 'mahagatbandhan' in Uttar Pradesh wrong, the BJP and its ally Apna Dal(S) won 64 of the 80 seats, demolishing the alliance partners, which got 15 seats between them.

The won the lone Raebareli seat of in the politically crucial state that sends the highest number of MPs to the

Of the alliance partners, the Mayawati-led was the biggest gainer with 10 seats. Akhilesh Yadav's won five seats and the smallest of the partners couldn't open its account in the polls



The saffron party has won 62 seats and its ally (S) two seats, according to the

The Congress' biggest loss was in its bastion Amethi where was defeated by Smriti Irani, who had lost the seat in 2014.

won from the seat defeating his nearest rival of the by a margin of 4,79,505 votes, bettering his previous margin of 3,71,784 votes in 2014.

In the wake of the Congress' dismal performance in the polls in Uttar Pradesh, state has sent his resignation to Rahul Gandhi, according to a in Uttar Pradesh.

Babbar tweeted in Hindi on Friday," The results are depressing for the Uttar Pradesh I find myself guilty of not discharging my responsibility in a proper manner.I will meet the leadership and apprise it of my views."



Though founder won from and his son and from Azamgarh, the scene was not so rosy for other members of the Yadav clan.

Akhilesh Yadav's wife and his cousin lost in Kannuaj and Badaun, respectively. His another cousin lost from Firozabad.

Mayawati's BSP had drawn a blank last time, but this time her alliance with the SP appeared to have paid her dividends as her party won 10 seats.

Just ahead of the elections, the SP and the BSP had cobbled together an alliance. The BSP contested 38 seats, the SP 37, leaving three for the RLD. The alliance did not put up any candidate in Amethi and Raebareli.

But, despite the alliance, the RLD could not open its account with all the three candidates losing to the BJP.

After uprooting the Congress from his party bastion, BJP Friday thanked the people, tweeting "a new morning for Amethi, a new resolve."



"Thank you Amethi. You showed faith in development and for helping lotus bloom," said Irani, who defeated the by a margin of 55,120 votes.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, and won from the Lucknow, Sultanpur and Gautam Buddh Nagar seats respectively



of (S) Anupriya Patel, who is also a Union minister, won from Mirzapur.

