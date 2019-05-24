JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Fire at SAIL's Bhilai Steel Plant; no loss of lives

BSP biggest gainer among mahagathbandan constituents in UP
Business Standard

US official urges Pacific nations to keep ties with Taiwan

AP  |  Canberra 

A top US diplomat for Southeast Asia has urged Pacific island nations not to withdraw diplomatic recognition of Taiwan, warning that Chinese pressure to change Taiwan's international standing threatens to increase the possibility of conflict.

US Acting Assistant Secretary for Southeast Asia W. Patrick Murphy spoke to reporters in Canberra on Friday at the end of a three-day Australian visit for talks with officials in the recently reelected government on expanding their security alliance.

Six Pacific island nations give diplomatic recognition to Taiwan. They account for a third of Taiwan's diplomatic allies around the world and are under intensifying pressure from Beijing to switch allegiances as it builds influence.

Murphy urged countries to maintain their relations with the self-governing democratic island, saying diplomatic decisions should not be influenced by China.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 13:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements