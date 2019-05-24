A top US for has urged nations not to withdraw diplomatic recognition of Taiwan, warning that Chinese pressure to change Taiwan's international standing threatens to increase the possibility of conflict.

US for spoke to reporters in on Friday at the end of a three-day Australian visit for talks with officials in the recently reelected government on expanding their security alliance.

Six nations give diplomatic recognition to They account for a third of Taiwan's diplomatic allies around the world and are under intensifying pressure from to switch allegiances as it builds influence.

Murphy urged to maintain their relations with the self-governing democratic island, saying diplomatic decisions should not be influenced by

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)