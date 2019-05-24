Fire at SAIL's Bhilai Steel Plant; no loss of lives

-
ALSO READ
L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering wins order for Coke Calciner Project in Sohar Industrial Estate, Oman
L&T Hydrocarbon wins contract for coke calciner project in Oman
No relaxation of order limiting import of pet coke: SC
Chinese traders cut Australian coal imports over customs delays - sources
India's 2018 thermal coal imports grew at fastest pace in four years - sources
-
A fire broke out Friday morning at SAIL's Bhiali Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh and there was no loss of lives or injury to people, the company said.
"A fire was reported at Tar Distillation Unit of the plant in its coke ovens and coal chemicals (CO&CC) department at 0830 hrs this (Friday) morning," SAIL said in a statement.
Fire tenders were rushed to the site and the blaze has been controlled, SAIL said adding there was no loss of lives or injury to the persons working in or around the site.
The reason for the fire is being probed into, it said.
In October 2018, an inferno was reported in gas pipeline of coke oven battery complex of the same plant.
The blaze in which over 10 people lost their lives erupted during a scheduled maintenance job.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU