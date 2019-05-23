BJP wins first seat in Karnataka

: BJP in has posted its first victory with its candidate from C S Udasi trouncing Congress' D R Patil by a margin of 1,40,882 votes, said on Thursday.

While Udasi, who was an in the last Lok Sabha, secured 6,83,660 votes, Patil got 5,42,778 votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabaha polls, Udasi had won against of by a margin of 87,571 votes.

According to trends available with the Election Commission,BJP in was racing ahead of the ruling Congress-JDScoalition by leading in 23 out of total 28 Lok Sabha seats inthe state.

was ahead in two seats and JD(S) in one, with trends available so far, indicating that the alliance between the two parties may not have worked.

was leading against Chief Mininister H D Kumaraswamy's son in Mandya.

