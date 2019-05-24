BJP wins Rewa, Bhind Lok Sabha seats; boosts MP rally to 28

The BJP won the last two Lok Sabha seats where counting went on well past Thursday midnight, taking its overall tally to 28 in

Sitting defeated candidate by a margin of 3,12,807 votes from the Rewa seat.

In Bhind, BJP's Sandhya Rai trounced nominee Devashish Jararia by a margin of 1,99,885 votes.

In Rewa and Bhind, the counting process concluded at around 3.30 am.

With this, results of all the 29 seats in are out.

The BJP, which lost assembly elections just six months ago, made a spectacular comeback in the polls, winning 28 of the 29 seats at stake.

The Congress, currently in power in the state, was reduced to just one seat.

