BJP wins Rewa, Bhind Lok Sabha seats; boosts MP rally to 28

The BJP won the last two Lok Sabha seats where counting went on well past Thursday midnight, taking its overall tally to 28 in Madhya Pradesh.
Sitting BJP MP Janadhan Mishra defeated Congress candidate Siddharth Tiwari by a margin of 3,12,807 votes from the Rewa Lok Sabha seat.
In Bhind, BJP's Sandhya Rai trounced Congress nominee Devashish Jararia by a margin of 1,99,885 votes.
In Rewa and Bhind, the counting process concluded at around 3.30 am.
With this, results of all the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh are out.
The BJP, which lost assembly elections just six months ago, made a spectacular comeback in the Lok Sabha polls, winning 28 of the 29 seats at stake.
The Congress, currently in power in the state, was reduced to just one seat.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU