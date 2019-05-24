Maharashtra: Gadkari, Bhamre win; Ahir, Geete lose

It was a bittersweet election for four Union ministers from as two, including senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, won while the other two lost the Lok Sabha poll.

comfortably won the Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 2,16,009 votes.

A former BJP president, retained the seat by defeating his nearest rival polled 6,60,221 votes, while Patole got 4,44,212 votes at the end of counting spread over 20 rounds.

In 2014, Gadkari had won the constituency, which this time voted in the first phase on April 11, by a margin of 2,84,828 votes.

won from Dhule. The BJP candidate polled 613533 votes, while his rival Kunal Patil got 384290 votes.

The BJP suffered a setback in Chandrapur, where Union minister lost to of the by a margin of 44,763 votes.

This is the only Lok Sabha seat won by the Congress in Maharashtra, which sends 48 members to the Lok Sabha.

Dhanorkar, a sitting MLA before joining the Congress ahead of elections, secured 5,59,507 votes, while Ahir got 5,14,744 votes.

In 2014, Ahir had won from Chandrapur by a margin of 2,36,269 votes.

In Raigad, leader and Anant Geete lost to NCP's While Tatkare got 486968 votes, Geete polled 455530 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)