Modi, Shah meet veteran leaders Advani, Joshi day after poll victory

The Prime Minister, on Twitter, credited the party's successes to Advani's hard work over the decades and seeked Joshi's blessings

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the party President Amit Shah arrives at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi on Thursday | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah Friday called on party veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, a day after the party-led NDA returned to power at the Centre with a massive mandate.

"Called on respected Advani Ji. The BJP's successes today are possible because greats like him spent decades building the party and providing a fresh ideological narrative to the people," Modi tweeted.

He also posted a picture of the meeting. Modi and Shah later met Joshi.

After meeting Joshi, Modi tweeted, "Dr Murli Manohar Joshi is a scholar and intellectual par excellence. His contribution towards improving Indian education is remarkable. He has always worked to strengthen the BJP and mentor several Karyakartas, including me. Met him this morning and sought his blessings."
First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 11:26 IST

