Modi, Shah meet veteran leaders Advani, Joshi day after poll victory

Prime Minister and chief Friday called on party veterans LK and Murli Manohar Joshi, a day after the party-led NDA returned to power at the Centre with a massive mandate.

"Called on respected Ji. The BJP's successes today are possible because greats like him spent decades building the party and providing a fresh ideological narrative to the people," Modi tweeted.

He also posted a picture of the meeting. Modi and Shah later met Joshi.

After meeting Joshi, Modi tweeted, "Dr is a scholar and intellectual par excellence. His contribution towards improving Indian education is remarkable. He has always worked to strengthen the and mentor several Karyakartas, including me. Met him this morning and sought his blessings."