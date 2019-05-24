JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Lok Sabha Elections 2019 » News

AIADMK Govt to survive, but DMK sweeps LS, wins majority seats in bypolls
Business Standard

LS Polls: NOTA gets more votes than 4 candidates in Baramulla, 14 in Jammu

Nearly 8,000 voters opted for None of the Above (NOTA) in Baramulla, while 7,472 votes were polled by NOTA in Udhampur

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Kashmir, polls, Srinagar, EVM, vote, voting
Polling staff checking EVMs before heading to polling station for by-election to the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat

About 8,000 voters opted for the none of the above (NOTA) button in elections to the Baramulla Parliamentary constituency of Jammu and Kashmir which was won by National Conference's Mohammad Akbar Lone.

In Baramulla constituency of north Kashmir, 7,999 voters pressed the NOTA button, an election official said.

He said NOTA secured 1.79 per cent of the total votes polled in the constituency.

The NOTA secured more votes than four of the nine candidates who were in the fray in the constituency, the official said.

In Udhampur constituency of Jammu region, 7,472 voters pressed the NOTA button more than what seven candidates contesting the seat polled, the official said.

He said the Jammu parliamentary seat polled 2,545 NOTA votes more than 14 candidates in a total of 24 contestants.

Similarly, the official said, in Srinagar constituency, 1,566 voters chose NOTA. It was higher than five of the 12 candidates in the fray.

In Ladakh constituency, 910 voters pressed the NOTA button on the EVMs, while the lowest NOTA vote share was recorded in the restive south Kashmir's Anantnag constituency which registered 709 NOTA votes higher than the vote share of nine candidates, the official said.
First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 10:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements