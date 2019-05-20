BJP worker's killing:Chouhan says fallout of political rivalry

A war of words has broken out between the BJP and the ruling in over the killing of a on Sunday during polling for the final phase of elections in district.

and former Monday alleged the party worker, Nemichand Tanvar, 60, was killed over a "political rivalry and because he had voted for the BJP".

Tanvar was shot dead Sunday evening at Palia village, about 20 km away from here, allegedly by Arun Sharma and his two sons, and Navin, police had said.

All the three are absconding.

On Monday, Chouhan visited late Tanvar's wife and sons, who had sustained pellet injuries during the incident, at hospital here.

Later, talking to reporters Chouhan alleged " people Sunday asked Tanvar to whom he had voted for. When he replied that he had voted for the BJP, he was beaten up and threatened with dire consequences after 5 pm. He was then shot dead".

He alleged that BJP workers in the state are not only being terrorised and threatened, but are also being "murdered".

Alleging a "series of murders of BJP workers in the state", Chouhan said, " should understand that we will not allow to become Bengal".

On the other hand, the Congress has circulated a purported picture of one of the murder case accused, Pankaj, standing on dais with BJP candidate from Indore,

When asked about this, Chouhan said that Congressmen can make anything viral on

"Such tactics will not reduce severity of the crime. Everyone knows the truth," he said.

Chouhan also announced a Rs five lakh compensation for Tanvar's kin from the

He also warned of protests by the BJP in the event of delay in arresting the accused trio by police.

said, "Tanvar was not murdered because of a political rivalry but due to a personal dispute".

He alleged that accused is associated with the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and had campaigned for the BJP in recently-held elections.

He accused the BJP of levelling false allegations against the Congress over the killing.

Meanwhile, Tanvar's supporters staged a road blockade on Indore-Ujjain road before police dispersed them.

of Police told PTI, "Police are probing the incident from all angles. We are also trying to find whether Tanvar and the accused persons had any old rivalry".

