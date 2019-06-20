BJP worker's killing: Cong leader gets anticipatory bail

A court has granted anticipatory bail to in connection with the killing of a worker in district last month.

on Wednesday granted protection from arrest to Patel, who was absconding since the incident took place on May 24.

The contested the Lok Sabha polls held this year from seat but lost to BJP's

Mateen Patel (48), a minority cell worker, was killed and his brother injured at Mohalla village in on May 24 after allegedly being beaten up by a group of persons following an argument over the Lok Sabha polls.

The victim had a dispute with a group of people from his community but belonging to a rival political party.

Following the incident, 10 people, including Hidayat Patel were booked under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 452 (house- trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), and for unlawful assembly and rioting.

