Global Premiere of Renault TRIBER in India

A modern, spacious yet compact, ultra-modular, fuel-efficient vehicle with attractive interiors which boasts of many modern and practical features Offers a total of more than 100 different seat configurations, and industry-first EasyFix seats Most spacious cabin under 4m, 625L boot space and interior storage space of upto 31L 20.32 cm (8-inch) multimedia touchscreen features the MediaNav Evolution connected multimedia system ENERGY engine: TRIBER is fitted with a 1.0-liter petrol engine, offering a great mix of performance and fuel economy, with low total cost of maintenance. Renault, the number one European brand in India, revealed its all new global product, TRIBER in today. TRIBER is the outcome of a joint project between Renault teams in and France, and is a world-first vehicle specifically designed for the Indian market.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/925337/Renault_TRIBER_Global_Reveal.jpg )



" is a key market for We are still young to India, yet our ambitions are high in line with our 'Drive the Future' strategic plan: we aim at doubling our sales by 2022. For that reason, we are bringing Renault TRIBER, another breakthrough concept, targeted for Indian's core market. was conceived, developed and produced in India, for Indian customers first, before we take it to the world. It is a real game-changer," said Thierry Bollor, of Groupe Renault, at the unveiling of the

Speaking about the designing innovation around Renault TRIBER, Laurens van den Acker, Executive Vice-President, Corporate Design, Groupe Renault, shared, "Our goal with TRIBER was to design a car that would transform according to the many needs and the many lives of our customers. Whether they are parents, lovers, a friends' group, a family pack, whatever their tribe, whatever their lifestyle, should adapt. TRIBER is true to the Indian values of conviviality and sharing, which are the same in Renault. It offers an attractive, robust and compact design and is re-inventing space for all. We are very proud of our latest breakthrough, which turned a length challenge into a miracle within 4 meters."



Renault TRIBER: A Unique Vehicle For India



Renault TRIBER is an attractively designed, sturdy, compact, roomy and modular, versatile vehicle which also achieves the feat of accommodating one to seven adults in comfort in less than 4 meters. Renault TRIBER is the result of a deep dive and complete analysis of customers' expectations in India which offers unbeatable flexibility. Renault TRIBER is a real game-changer, it's modern, spacious yet compact, ultra-modular, a fuel-efficient vehicle with attractive interiors which boasts many modern and practical features. Renault TRIBER has the largest boot capacity of its category, in five-seater configuration.

India is one of the key markets for Groupe Renault's development and with Renault TRIBER, aims to accelerate its expansion in India. As part of its Drive the Future strategic plan, aims to increase sales by over 40%, with a target of more than 5 million vehicles by 2022 and aims to double the sales volume to 200,000 units annually over the next three years in India. Renault TRIBER will be manufactured at the and sold at a competitive price in the Indian market in the second half of 2019.

"Renault TRIBER will reinvent the game in terms of space and modularity, targeted at a wide set of customers across segments, led by the B-segment. Renault TRIBER is a strong demonstration of the expertise of Indian teams in terms of deep customer understanding, ingenious engineering capability, deep design expertise and strong Indian customers place a high premium on the value proposition, and Renault TRIBER offers Renault's contemporary design, modern features, unmatched space, roominess and versatility. More than just a car, Renault TRIBER is a major breakthrough and will play a key role in our medium-term goal, of doubling the annual sales volume in India," said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country & Managing Director, Operations.

Renault TRIBER: Expressive And Attractive Style



Renault TRIBER is the outcome of joint efforts between Renault teams in India and France, The exterior design is unique, modern and attractive, combining dynamism and sturdiness in its less-than-four-meter length while offering best level roominess.

A vibrant look



Renault TRIBER's vibrant look is reflected in its sleek and taut lines as well as in its inclined windscreen and rear window and slight roof drop. This is further accentuated by the body-fold which joins the door handles and extends onto the sculpted wing shoulders.

Visible robustness



The new front-bumper expresses sturdiness and modernity and suggests a greater capacity to cope with the most difficult roads. Ground clearance of 182 mm reinforces the impression of robustness, as do other features such as the sculpted bonnet, front and rear SUV skid plates, roof bars, and black plastic wheel arch protections and lower protective door panels, giving the vehicle an adventurous look and making it suitable for all types of roads.

A sophisticated front-end



Renault TRIBER boasts a contemporary and sophisticated front-end that includes signature Renault design features such as LED daytime running lights circled in chrome and black headlamp masks. The is highlighted on a Triple Edge Chrome front grille which extends to the projector headlamps. The headlamps ensure perfect visibility and gives Renault TRIBER an assertive look.

An assertive rear-end



The two-part rear Eagle beak tail lamps extend onto the outside of the wings and taper to point to the center of the tailgate, making the vehicle seem wider. The SUV skid plates extending up the bumper emphasizes its robustness.

Inside Renault TRIBER: Conviviality, Sharing And Modernity



Renault TRIBER's modern interior design presents leading-edge technologies for everyday comfort and ease of use. The passenger compartment layout promotes conviviality and sharing to offer passengers a truly pleasurable on-board experience.

Elegant and high-quality Ambience along with attention to details



Renault TRIBER's interior brings warmth and personality with two-tone colors, from deep black for the upper part of the dashboard to a beige and white tone for the lower part and door trims, a combination generally associated with elegance and high-quality ambience. Details such as the chrome trim on air vents, air-conditioning dials, the start/stop button, silver accents on the dashboard and the feel of the silver door handle and door armrests covered with pleasant-to-the-touch fabric, add to the overall visual appeal of the car.

Best-in-class storage



To ensure passenger comfort, a refrigerated central storage area and cup holders are accessible to everyone between the first and second seats. In addition to the lower glove compartment, which is also refrigerated, there is an upper glove compartment with a capacity of more than 4 liters. Renault TRIBER features the best level of storage compartment of upto 31 liters, more than double of what is usually available on similar-size

A connected multimedia system



Renault TRIBER's 20.32 cm (8 inch) multimedia touchscreen features the MediaNav Evolution connected multimedia system. With its replication feature, it is compatible with Auto and CarPlay and their numerous driving and entertainment apps. The multimedia system also allows videos to be played through USB plug.

Digital instrument cluster



With horizontal lines that make it look wider, the dashboard features a multimedia touchscreen for greater comfort. The fully digital LED instrument cluster (a first in this segment) with an 8.9 cm LCD screen framed by three virtual gauges for the tachometer, fuel level, and engine temperature.

Hands-free smart access card



With the convenient hands-free card, doors can be opened and closed and the engine started with a smart start stop button, without making any physical contact with the key. The sensors in the card mean that the doors can be locked and unlocked without having to take the card out of a pocket or bag or pressing a button. The hands-free system includes an auto-lock function when drivers walk away from the vehicle. A real time-saver and great convenience.

Efficient air-conditioning at each row



Renault TRIBER's rear- and front-seat passengers are equally pampered. It comes with smart packaged twin air conditioning system ensuring cooling comfort across the rows. The second row customers get dedicated vents on center pillars and the third row has specific air vents located on the ceiling. Everyone gets the option to adjust the air flow as they wish.

Renault TRIBER: Super Spacious, Comfortable & Ultra Modular



Renault TRIBER can comfortably accommodate one to seven people with ultra modularity and unique luggage-space flexibility in under 4 meters.

Renault TRIBER offers best-in-class roominess and provides comfort to all passengers regardless of where they sit in the car. It provides the best-in-class front seat couple distance (710 mm), the best second-row leg room (up to 200 mm) and the best third-row leg-room (91 mm). All rows are equally comfortable, with 12V charging sockets and air-conditioning for all passengers. Even tall passengers can comfortably sit in the two independent third-row seats which provide best-in-class roof height (834 mm) and include armrests fitted in the body panels.

Maximum versatility



Renault TRIBER offers sliding, reclinable, foldable and tumble second-row seats along with the large door opening angles (74 on rear doors) which provide the best level ingress and egress of its segment. The industry-first EasyFix seats allow for easy handling and removal of third-row independent seats. Renault TRIBER offers a total of more than 100 different seat configurations.

Seating Modes:



Life Mode: Inspired from customer usage in 5 seat configuration for majority of the time. Most comfortable 5 seat with slider + recliner + Twin AC with dedicated AC vents Tribe Mode: An inspiration to the name of the car, the full seating capacity of the car is used Surfing Mode: Accommodate uniquely sized objects (eg: surf board) as part of costumer's experiences. Camping Mode: Seating configured for 2 people with all the space for fun and adventure A best-in-class storage compartment



Renault TRIBER offers the best storage compartment (up to 31 liters) and best-in-class boot capacity (625 liters) in the five-seater configuration. Boot capacity remains 320 liters in six-seater configuration and 84 liters in the seven-seater configuration. Renault TRIBER also comes with functional roof rails with a load carrying capacity of 50 kg.

Energy Engine And Unique Platform Which Offers Performance, Economy And A Superior Driving Experience



Renault TRIBER's Energy engine is perfectly suited to the Indian market, which balances performance with fuel economy. The vehicle is designed on a unique and latest-generation modular platform created by the Alliance.

An engine that addresses the real needs of Indian users



Renault TRIBER is fitted with a 1.0-liter 3-cylinder generating 72Ps with 96Nm torque. It can be paired with five-speed manual transmission or five speed EASY-R AMT. It is a global powertrain already used on Groupe Renault's B-Segment in and like Clio and Sandero. Equipped with modern technology like a dual VVT system, the engine delivers optimum response at all revs. Torque is available from low revs which ensures optimum acceleration, ideal for driving conditions in India. The engine offers a right balance between performance and economy with good fuel efficiency and low maintenance cost.

A platform providing modularity, roominess, comfort and unique driving pleasure



The modular platform of Renault TRIBER is new that will address Renault's ambition of entering the B-Segment in India. The platform offers advantages which give Renault TRIBER a crucial edge on its market:



Maximum space inside the passenger compartment Optimized engine compartment



Best-in-class roominess and unbeatable flexibility Comfort and superior driving experience Easier maneuvering



Renault TRIBER features rear parking sensors and reverse camera providing drivers with improved visibility and precision for safe rear maneuvering and parking.

Safety at the best level



Renault TRIBER complies with all the safety requirements for the Indian market and even goes beyond to protect both passengers and pedestrians. Its platform provides it with robustness and a high level of passive safety. Active safety is ensured by 3-point belts in all rows, with those in rows 1 and side seats in row 2 equipped with a retractor. The driver's belt is also equipped with a pretensioner and load limiter. Renault TRIBER is fitted with 4 airbags: driver, passenger, and front sides.

Technical Specifications



Length



3990 mm



Width



1739 mm (without door mirrors)



Height



1643 mm (without roof rails)



Wheelbase



2636 mm



Kerb Weight



947 kg



Engine Type



1.0-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine



Displacement



999 cc



Configuration



3 cylinders



5 Speed Manual Transmission



Gearbox



5 Speed EASY-R AMT



Power



72Ps @ 6250 RPM



Torque



96Nm @ 3500 RPM



Tyre size



185/65 R15 & 165/80 R14



Front suspension



Mcpherson Strut



Rear suspension



Torsion Beam



84 L (7-seater condition)



320 L (6-seater condition)



Boot volume



625 L (5-seater condition)



Ground Clearance (Unladen) 182 mm



Fuel tank volume



40 Litres



About Renault



Pvt. Ltd. is a fully owned subsidiary of Renault S.A.S. are manufactured in the manufacturing facility located in Oragadam, Chennai, with a capacity of 480,000 units per annum. Currently, Renault India also has a widespread presence of more than 350 sales and 264 service facilities across the country with benchmark sales and service quality.

Renault India's product line up and services have seen strong recognition among customers and industry experts alike, winning more than 60 titles, making Renault India one of the most awarded automotive brands in a single year in India. The Renault KWID has already bagged 32 awards, including 10 'Car of the Year' Awards.

@RenaultIndiaPR; @RenaultIndia



Source: Renault India Pvt. Ltd.

