Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits Maharashtra's Satara, no casualties reported

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 shook parts of Satara district in Maharashtra on Thursday morning, an official said.
The epicentre of the quake, which occurred around 7.47 am, was recorded at a depth of 10 km, the official at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) centre here said.
No casualty or damage to property has been reported so far, an official from Satara district administration said.
Satara is located around 120 km from Pune.
