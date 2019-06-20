Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits Maharashtra's Satara, no casualties reported

An of magnitude 4.8 shook parts of Satara district in Maharashtra on Thursday morning, an official said.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred around 7.47 am, was recorded at a depth of 10 km, the official at the (IMD) centre here said.

No casualty or damage to property has been reported so far, an official from Satara district administration said.

Satara is located around 120 km from Pune.