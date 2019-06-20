Disnet reveals 'Kingsman' prequel title

The prequel of action comedy franchise "Kingsman" is titled "The King's Man", has announced.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, film is slated to be released on February 14, 2020.

Ralph Fiennes, and are the new entrants to the cast of the film, to be helmed by returning

The studio made the announcement on Wednesday at its CineEurope presentation in

The plot synopsis, provided by Disney, reads: "As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in 'The King's Man'..."



The first two in the series -- "Kingsman: The Secret Service" (2014) and "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" (2017) -- featured and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)