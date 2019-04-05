BJP workers booked for violating poll code in UP's Muzaffarnagar

-
A case has been registered against unidentified BJP workers for allegedly violating the model code of conduct by tying party flags to electric poles here, police said Friday.
Station House Officer Santosh Kumar Singh said the workers had tied the flags to electric poles Thursday without permission from the authorities concerned.
He said police removed the flags and registered a case against unidentified BJP supporters.
