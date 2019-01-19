BJP youth wing rally at Ramlila Maidan Sunday

The unit of the BJP's youth wing will hold a rally on Sunday at the Maidan where young workers will take a pledge to aware people at the booth-level about schemes and policies of the central government and to re-elect as the

The 'Yuva Rally' comes two weeks after the party hosted a grand 'khichdi feast' at the Maidan to connect with Dalits, BJP chief said Saturday.

Tiwari said that on the one hand the trust of the people of in BJP is increasing and on the other is emerging a great power in the world under the leadership of

"Important political resolutions connected with the interest of the people of Delhi and the country will be moved in this rally. Former Chief Minister and BJP National Vice will address the rally in the presence of former Yuva Morcha and current Yuva Morcha Poonam Mahajan," Tiwari said.

The rally will be a positive beginning amidst increasing negativity in Delhi politics, he said.

president said, "With the pledge to re-elect as the of India, the youth will also be given information about the schemes of the central government for the youth of the country. On January 12, BJP Yuva Samvad was started and in continuation, a campaign 'Pehla Vote, Modi Ka Sankalp' will be launched."



The BJP, in order to connect with Dalits, hosted a grand khichdi feast at the Maidan on January 6.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)