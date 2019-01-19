Five held for army recruitment scam

police Saturday claimed to have busted an recruitment racket with the arrest of five people.

Senior of Police Swapan Sharma said the police also recovered 29 cards, fake documents and Rs8 lakh cash from the possession of arrested persons.

Besides, 68 fake stamps of officials like SHOs, tehsildars, municipal councillors were found, he said.

In the last five years, the gang managed to secure recruitment of 26 individuals in the Sikh and J&K regiments by preparing fake caste and residential certificates, the SSP said.

Sharma said the accused used to charge Rs 3 to 5 lakh from every individual for the recruitment.

The SSP suspected involvement of some clerks of the recruitment centres in Patiala, and in the racket.

The scam was detected when the accused came to a police station for verification of documents, he added.

Initial investigations revealed that Yogesh of Salem Tabri, was the kingpin of this gang, which in last five years prepared fake documents of nearly 150 individuals hailing from Haryana, the said.

Yogesh is son of an ex-serviceman, he said, adding that two other accused, Manjeet and Sunil of Jind, who ran an recruitment training academy there, used to trick aspirants from their state for recruitment in the Army.

Similarly, and of used to send aspiring recruits to Yogesh from the districts of Fazilka, Moga, Faridkot and in

