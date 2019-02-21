BJYM workers scuffle with police in protest rally, 45 held

(BJYM) activists Thursday scuffled with the police and 45 of them were arrested during a rally here to protest "question paper leak" in the ongoing Madhyamik examination.

Images of question papers were found circulated on shortly after commencing of the tests in six of the seven previous days of the class 10 school leaving examination conducted by the state board.

The arrested BJYM workers who included four women were sent to the central lock up at Lalbazar, the headquarters of the Kolkata Police, a said.

The BJYM, the youth wing of the BJP, organised the rally from the state office to

Carrying posters demanding resignation of Minister Partha Chatterjee, BJYM activists shouted slogans against the government in the state.

After the rally reached College Street, the procession was stopped by the police who had put up barricades there.

The police initially asked them to leave, but soon a scuffle broke out between the two sides and policemen used force to disperse them, the said.

The police also arrested 45 of the protestors including BJYM state

The minister had earlier said a question paper was considered leaked when it comes out before the commencement of the examination, and not after.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)