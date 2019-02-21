JUST IN
Former PDP MLC Syed Asgar, ex Revenue officer join NC in Jammu

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Former PDP legislator Syed Asgar Ali and ex-revenue officer Qazi Mushtaq Ahmed joined the National Conference on Thursday in the presence of party president Farooq Abdullah.

Welcoming the two into the party fold, Abdullah described the National Conference as a mass movement that has all along stood for the just cause of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and strived for development and progress of the state with a sense of commitment.

Abdullah hoped that with the joining of Asgar and Mushtaq, the party will be further strengthened at the grass-roots level.

"A strong National Conference is a key to steer Jammu and Kashmir to peace, progress and development besides meeting the challenges confronted to the state," he added.

Asgar and Mushtaq pledged to carry forward the mission of the NC in transforming Jammu and Kashmir into a peaceful and progressive state with devotion and dedication.

First Published: Thu, February 21 2019. 22:25 IST

