Black box of Mirage-2000 that crashed in Bengaluru sent to France

The black box of the trainer aircraft, which crashed in Bengaluru last week killing two pilots, has been sent to France's Dassault Aviation, the Original Equipment Manufacturer, for decoding of its data, a senior HAL said Wednesday.

A black box collects in-flight information and decrypting it gives insights about the aircraft's activities. Usually the decoding of the black box takes place in India, but this black box was sent to because it was badly burnt in the crash on February 1, the added.

and Siddhartha Negi, both from and Systems Testing Establishment, were killed in the crash at Airport in Bengaluru.

They were conducting an acceptance sortie of the newly upgraded trainer jet.

Several reasons such as mechanical failure in the have been cited as possible reasons for the crash and the black box is a vital link to determine the exact cause.

The and the are jointly investigating the reasons behind the crash.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)