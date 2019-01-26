Black flag demo against Modi, and not to oppose AIIMS: Vaiko

Saturday said his party would stage a black flag demonstration against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scheduled to visit tomorrow to lay the foundation for AIIMS facility, for 'ignoring' Tamil Nadu's interests.

The party workers will wave black flags at Modi, the told reporters here.

The demonstration was not against the AIIMS, but and his government, which was neglecting and functioning against the interests of Tamil Nadu, he said.

The is visiting on Sunday to lay the foundation for All of Medical Sciences facility in the district.

The centre giving permission to projects like neutrino, hydrocarbon, Mullaperiyar and Mekedatu will help develop economy, but lead to the destruction of Tamil Nadu, he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)