Black flag demo against Modi, and not to oppose AIIMS: Vaiko

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

MDMK chief Vaiko Saturday said his party would stage a black flag demonstration against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scheduled to visit Madurai tomorrow to lay the foundation for AIIMS facility, for 'ignoring' Tamil Nadu's interests.

The party workers will wave black flags at Modi, the MDMK general secretary told reporters here.

The demonstration was not against the AIIMS, but Modi and his government, which was neglecting and functioning against the interests of Tamil Nadu, he said.

The prime minister is visiting Madurai on Sunday to lay the foundation for All India Institute of Medical Sciences facility in the district.

The centre giving permission to projects like neutrino, hydrocarbon, Mullaperiyar and Mekedatu will help develop economy, but lead to the destruction of Tamil Nadu, he claimed.

First Published: Sat, January 26 2019. 21:15 IST

