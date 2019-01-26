Gold worth Rs 55 lakh seized, two airline staff arrested

-
ALSO READ
Dubai-based Indian businessman arrested by DRI for gold smuggling, money laundering
$80,000 seized at Kolkata airport, three arrested
Smuggled gold worth Rs 66.27 lakh seized at Hyderabad airport
Centre approves SCord to tackle smuggling
Sleuths guised as passengers catch gold smugglers from train at Indo-Bangla border
-
Two airline staff,who facilitated gold smuggling through the airport here, were among five arrested and Rs 55 lakh of gold bars recovered from them by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials.
The duo and a passenger from Colombo, who handed over 16 gold bars over to them after arriving here by a Sri Lankan airlines flight Friday night, were nabbed as they exited the airport.
Based on the information given by the airline staff, an 'organiser' and another man waiting to receive the gold in a car about 1.3 km away from the airport were arrested while trying to escape, a DRI release said.
The five reportedly admitted to their involvement in the smuggling racket in return for lucrative money offered by a financier, the main accused, who is at large, the release said.
All the five were later enlarged on bail.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU